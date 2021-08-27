IRCTC -- Why this opportunity is much beyond the near-term revenge travel

Illustration of Indian Train (Source: ShutterStock)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

IRCTC (CMP: Rs 2622 Market Cap: Rs 41,947 crore) has been a winner during the difficult phase of the pandemic. While the deft running of a business in a difficult environment is impressive, the company’s opportunity now stretches beyond its monopoly businesses with Indian Railways to interesting new-age areas as well. The stock, therefore, remains a long-term compounder, suitable for any investor, despite its steady outperformance. (image) Source: Moneycontrol Research Internet ticketing so far supported earnings, but other segments are now...