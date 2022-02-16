English
    IPCA Labs: Does return of pre-COVID expenses derail investment case?

    Ipca lab's key challenge with respect to APIs is on the mend.

    Anubhav Sahu
    February 16, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    IPCA Labs (CMP: Rs 989; Market Cap: Rs 25,089 crore) has posted an uninspiring Q3FY22 result in aggregate, even though domestic formulations continue to shine. Input cost pressure remains a constant worry. In addition, operational expenses are climbing. Also, the stock is down 28 percent from the all-time high. In this context, let’s have a closer look at the investment case drivers for Ipca Labs. Q3 impacted by higher operational cost (image) IPCA’s quarterly sales were flattish, and a strong beat in...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers