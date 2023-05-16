Indraprastha Gas Limited: Decent quarter, valuation indicates upside

Indraprastha Gas Limited's Q4 performance was lower than consensus estimates.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Highest ever CNG volume reached Total volume sold increased marginally, blended realisation flat Input gas cost per scm declined 1.7 percent Volume guidance unchanged FY24 capex guidance at Rs 1,600 crore, half to be spent in new GAs Trading at FY25 PE of 20x, lower than the long-term average The Q4 performance as well as the trajectory of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL; CMP: Rs 493.30; Market Capitalisation: Rs 34,531 crore) was underscored by a steady set of numbers. Though the result was lower than consensus...