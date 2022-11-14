Indian Hotels Company: Lower than expected results; outlook strong

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Results lower than estimates, owing to margin miss Strong demand environment, resumption of international travel to aid growth Robust room addition pipeline Favourable demand-supply scenario to boost room rates Indian Hotels Company’s (CMP: Rs 317; Market cap: Rs 45,207 crore) Q2FY23 results missed estimates, owing to lower-than-expected margins. However, the demand outlook is strong and IHCL has a pipeline of strong room additions. This would enable robust growth. Demand is expected to outpace supply, and this would increase room rates...