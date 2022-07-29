Indian Energy Exchange: Growth prospects look dim in the near term

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The increasing threat of competition, with the entry of HPX — an exchange floated by PTC India, BSE India, and ICICI Bank, has taken the lustre off the Indian Energy Exchange’s stock. This was compounded by a slow pick-up in earnings, mainly in the gas business and the core power exchange, where volumes are struggling in recent months. In the June quarter, the company’s total volume (excluding the certificate volumes) grew merely by 4.2 percent as against an 18 percent...