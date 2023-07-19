ICICI Lombard Q1 FY24: Robust growth in health business is a silver lining

aa

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Premium growth tad above the industry Robust health insurance growth, market share losses in motor segment Combined ratio declines due to fall in expense ratio Investment income supports earnings Product mix change in favour of health will drive future profitability Valuations rich but sustainable given superior franchise ICICI Lombard General Insurance (CMP: Rs 1,352; Mcap: Rs 66,420 crore) has reported healthy earnings for the first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24) on the back of better-than-industry growth, driven by the health insurance segment. The insurer’s net...