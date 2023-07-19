ICICI Lombard Q1 FY24: Robust growth in health business is a silver lining

Highlights Premium growth tad above the industry Robust health insurance growth, market share losses in motor segment Combined ratio declines due to fall in expense ratio Investment income supports earnings Product mix change in favour of health will drive future profitability Valuations rich but sustainable given superior franchise ICICI Lombard General Insurance (CMP: Rs 1,352; Mcap: Rs 66,420 crore) has reported healthy earnings for the first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24) on the back of better-than-industry growth, driven by the health insurance segment. The insurer’s net...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The paradox in IT earnings
Jul 18, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: AI is helpful but not bereft of dangers, sovereign gold bonds investors' first ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica
Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US tiesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers