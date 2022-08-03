Hyderabad Industries – Operating in a tough spot

Representative image.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter earnings of Hyderabad Industries (HIL) has turned out to be a mixed bag. Though the company posted solid top-line numbers, it faces heightened operational risk in Europe amid a challenging macro backdrop. Quarterly result snapshot Standalone revenues rose 19 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 719 crore, led by a strong performance in the Building Solutions and the Polymer Solutions verticals. However, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined 11 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs...