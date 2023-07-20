Himadri Speciality: What should investors do after a stellar run?

Himadri

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Steady improvement in operating margins Volume grew in FY23 but still good room for utilisation to catch up Margin profile can further strengthen, riding on speciality applications Valuation fair for commodity business; battery opportunity can help re-rate Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL; CMP: Rs 141; Market cap: Rs 6,214 crore) posted a mixed set of numbers for Q1FY24. Its top line has dropped a bit, reflecting lower product prices, sequentially. However, operating margin continues to improve, partly attributed to the Family Settlement...