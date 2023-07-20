English
    Himadri Speciality: What should investors do after a stellar run?

    In the last four quarters, there has been a consistent improvement in operating margin profile. Performance improvement is broadly in line with the base scenario mentioned in the July’22 note.

    Anubhav Sahu
    July 20, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
    Himadri

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Steady improvement in operating margins Volume grew in FY23 but still good room for utilisation to catch up Margin profile can further strengthen, riding on speciality applications Valuation fair for commodity business; battery opportunity can help re-rate Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL; CMP: Rs 141; Market cap: Rs 6,214 crore) posted a mixed set of numbers for Q1FY24. Its top line has dropped a bit, reflecting lower product prices, sequentially. However, operating margin continues to improve, partly attributed to the Family Settlement...

