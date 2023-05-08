Hero MotoCorp Q4 FY23 — Decent set of numbers; new products key growth drivers

Hero

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Early festive season coupled and higher realisation led to double-digit growth in revenue Operating margin improved on raw material cost correction Demand is expected to register double-digit growth in FY24 Multiple launches across segments expected to help gain market share Focus on the premium bike segment and EVs could be key growth drivers Buy this strong business for the long term Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 2570; Mcap: Rs 50,900 crore) has posted a decent set of numbers in the final quarter of FY23 led by...