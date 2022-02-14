Hero MotoCorp Q3 FY22: Numbers weak, but valuation reasonable

Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 2,685; Mcap: Rs 53,570 crore) has posted a weak set of numbers for the third quarter of FY22 due to a significant decline in volume and commodity-linked cost pressure. However, customers’ preference for personal mobility, a positive rural sentiment, and new products, especially in the premium segment, are likely to aid demand going forward. We advise investors to accumulate this fundamentally strong and well-run business, which is valued reasonably (16.1 times FY23 earnings). Quarterly snapshot (image) Key highlights On a...
