English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Hero MotoCorp Q2 FY23: Recovery in sight, valuation makes it worthy

    Customer preference for personal mobility, positive rural sentiment, and new products, especially in the premium segment, are likely to aid demand, going forward.

    Nitin Agrawal
    November 07, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    Hero MotoCorp Q2 FY23: Recovery in sight, valuation makes it worthy

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights In-line set of numbers in Q2 FY23 as demand gained momentum due to festivities Operating margin sees marginal expansion Demand is expected to pick up in remaining FY23 Focus on premium bike segment and EVs could be a key growth driver Buy this strong business for the long term Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 2588; Mcap: Rs 51,720 crore) posted a decent set of numbers for the second quarter of FY23 on the back of a marginal growth in volume and realisation. Customers’ preference for personal...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sugar industry's enthusiasm for ethanol may dim a bit

      Nov 4, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A red flag that market should not ignore, can India escape recession, Brazil sets precedent in climate change policies, Rishi Sunak and his commitment to further ties with India, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers