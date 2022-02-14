Gulf Oil: A flat quarter; EV penetration not a threat for now 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gulf Oil (CMP: 494.3; Mcap: Rs 2,492 crore) has reported sequentially flat results along with record revenue of Rs 600 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. Volumes sold grew 9 percent both sequentially and year on year to 36 million litres. Raw material costs jumped 16.3 percent over 2Q22 to Rs 363.4 crore on higher base oil pirces. The company has announced a Rs 85-crore share buyback programme at Rs 600 apiece, which is 26 percent higher...