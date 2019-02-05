App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First cut | Tata Global Beverages Q3: Pricing pressure, lower contribution from associates hurt earnings

The consolidated net profit for Q3 was lower mainly due to a deferred tax credit of Rs 53 crore recognised in Q3 FY18.

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Global Beverages third quarter result was lacklustre due to competitive intensity in the domestic business and elevated commodity costs.

Q3: Aided by higher shares from JVs and associates

CaptureSource: Company

TGB’s quarterly consolidated sales grew 6 percent in constant currency. On like for like basis, operating sales was 12 percent accounting for an impact of exit from Russian operations (11 percent reported). India business sales grew 5 percent sales although volume growth was 7 percent – implying elevated competitive pressures and lower tea pricing trends.

related news

Gross margins suffered - 166 basis points (bps) YoY hit on higher commodity costs. Additionally, higher advertising cost (brand promotion & category development) and other expenses led to EBITDA margin impact of 333 bps.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter, the company said, was lower mainly on account of a deferred tax credit of Rs 53 crore recognised in Q3 FY18. However, after accounting for this and the exceptional expense in the base quarter, net profit decline is 16 percent YoY in line with operating profit decline.

Improvement in international business

In the US, Eight O’ Clock Coffee saw continued improvement in K Cups performance. Further, Tetley in the UK had value growth of 14 percent (underlying growth of 6 percent) with market share gain in the mainstream black tea segment.

Joint ventures run rate looks fine; lower contribution from associates

Both Tata Starbucks and NourishCo has clocked a growth of about 30 percent in revenues. Tata Starbucks now has expanded stores to 136, NourishCo continued focus on the national rollout of Tata Gluco Plus.

Having said that, a lower share of profits from associates and joint ventures needs further clarification from the management. It is, however, noteworthy that the plantations segment was weak as per the takeaways from Tata Coffee due to lower pepper sales realisation.

We keep our rating under review and would update post conference call.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Recommendations #Result Analysis #stocks #Tata Global Bev

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.