Dixon Technologies: Multiple catalysts ahead

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies has reported a mixed set of earnings in Q1 FY22. While the top line was strong, weakness on the margins front weighed on the bottom line. Results snapshot Dixon’s revenues were down 12 per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) at Rs 1,867 crore as the second wave impacted performance in April and May. With the easing of restrictions, business started recovering from early June. Gross margin came in weaker on the back of a change in product...