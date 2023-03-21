English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Diamond in the dust: This premium bike maker is available at a discount

    Customer preference for premium bikes and a strong demand momentum augur well for Eicher Motors

    Nitin Agrawal
    March 21, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
    Diamond in the dust: This premium bike maker is available at a discount

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Change in customer preference is driving demand for the company New/refreshed versions are expected to continue to drive growth Stock trades at a discount to fair value  Amid wild gyrations in the market, we are restarting our “Diamond in the dust” series in order to spot the time-tested gems that are now available at distressed valuations. While 2023 may not be the easiest year to trade, it certainly will be one of the best years to build a high-quality portfolio at a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why markets are fearful

      Mar 20, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Xi reaches Moscow to resolve Ukraine crisis, IREDA IPO pricing is key to its su...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers