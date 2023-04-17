Delta Corp Q4 FY23: Final quarter weak, but full-year picture shows improvement

Delta Corp has posted a weak set of numbers for the final quarter of FY23 as one of its main vessels had to go for a 30-day dry docking to meet regulatory and maintenance requirement.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Performance in Q4FY23 got impacted due to dry-docking of vessel Full-year performance indicates that the pandemic is far behind us Capacity addition offers significant room for growth New project Deltin Entertainment City could be key catalyst for growth Online gaming offers significant opportunity; IPO will unlock value Buy the stock for the long term Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 190; M Cap: Rs 5,091 crore), an online and live-gaming company, has posted a weak set of numbers for the final quarter of FY23 as one of...