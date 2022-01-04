Deep Value Series: Does distressed valuation of LIC Housing Finance present investment opportunity?

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

LIC Housing Finance’s stock (CMP: Rs 380; Mcap: Rs 20,861 crore) has corrected around 30 percent from its all-time high price of Rs 542 seen in June ’21. The muted earnings in the first half of the current fiscal (H1 FY22) and asset quality pressures have pushed the valuation of the second largest housing finance company (HFC) to distressed levels. Does this present an investment opportunity? While there have been concerns about the lender’s asset quality, the readings on...