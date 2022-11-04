English
    Dalmia Bharat Q2: Elevated fuel costs remain a worry line

    In the current challenging economic environment, investors should wait for a better entry point to add the stock to the portfolio

    Sachin Pal
    November 04, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
    Dalmia Bharat Q2: Elevated fuel costs remain a worry line

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q2 volumes came in at 5.8MT, up 13 percent YoY Margins have troughed in the reporting quarter Fuel costs to ease in Q3/Q4 Targeting 49 MT capacity by FY24 Valued at 13 times FY23 EV/EBITDA Dalmia Bharat had a relatively decent Q2 FY23 as its overall results were aligned to market's expectations. Superb execution on volumes front drove the top-line growth in a seasonally weak quarter. However, supply-chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures weighed heavily on margins. Quarterly result highlights (image) During Q2 FY23, Dalmia Bharat...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers