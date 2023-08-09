Cummins India: Slow growth in export market hurts sentiment

c

Highlights Domestic market driving strong growth in revenue Exports showing slow growth led by lower demand in key markets Easing of supply-chain issues, lower cost pressure, and better product mix support margins Stock trading at 33 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings Slowing growth in export markets and the deferred implementation of CPCB4 (pollution norms) have impacted Cummins, whose stock was riding high, led by a strong growth in capex and the overall recovery in the economy. The stock had recently hit an all-time high...