    Cochin Shipyard: Sailing through calmer waters

    Slow execution of some of the large projects, delays in approvals, change in scope of projects, and non-availability of key imported components have hit the company. In the current year, it is expecting close to Rs 3,900 crore revenue – an YoY growth of almost 65%

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    July 05, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
    Cochin Shipyard has underperformed because of the lower execution and order visibility.

    Highlights: Lower execution impacted revenue and margins Company expects good recovery, led by higher execution in current year Margins expected to improve significantly with higher scale Strong order book provides good revenue visibility Stock attractively valued at 16 times its fiscal 2024 earnings   Among defence shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard has underperformed because of the lower execution and order visibility. The company faced delays in some of its projects. They are now set to be delivered in the current fiscal. Moreover, the order book, which was stagnant,...

