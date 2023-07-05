Cochin Shipyard: Sailing through calmer waters

Cochin Shipyard has underperformed because of the lower execution and order visibility.

Highlights: Lower execution impacted revenue and margins Company expects good recovery, led by higher execution in current year Margins expected to improve significantly with higher scale Strong order book provides good revenue visibility Stock attractively valued at 16 times its fiscal 2024 earnings Among defence shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard has underperformed because of the lower execution and order visibility. The company faced delays in some of its projects. They are now set to be delivered in the current fiscal. Moreover, the order book, which was stagnant,...