English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company — Is the premium valuation justified?

    Profit growth aided by a robust rise in AUM and a lower cost-to-income ratio

    Khushboo Rai
    May 10, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company — Is the premium valuation justified?

    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has posted a 24 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 853 crore.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Steady acceleration in loan growth across verticals Margin compression expected Improving asset quality with adequate provision New products will help sustain profitability  Valuation rich Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola; CMP: Rs 987; Market cap: Rs 81,130 crore) has posted a 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit at Rs 853 crore, primarily aided by a robust rise in AUM and a lower cost-to-income ratio.   (image)   (image)   Strong performance in Q4 FYF23 Chola ended the year on a high note with broad-based disbursement (up 65 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The China risk to earnings

      May 9, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's hydro storage plan makes little progress, the economy's flashing red th...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers