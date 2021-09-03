Castrol India: A hard quarter, will the recovery be smooth?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Market leader The Indian lubricant market is split nearly half between OMCs and private players. Castrol India dominates the private side of this fragmented market, with around 11-12 per cent share. The company enjoys a 20.5 per cent (CY20) share of the automotive and industrial lubricant market segments and 51 per cent share is with British Petroleum (BP) group. Pre-pandemic, the company has been witnessing average sales volume of 204 -210 million litres, which has grown at a CAGR of 1...