MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Castrol India: A hard quarter, will the recovery be smooth?

Castrol India dominates the private side of the fragmented lubricant market, with around 11-12 per cent market share

Nitin Sharma
September 03, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Castrol India: A hard quarter, will the recovery be smooth?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Market leader The Indian lubricant market is split nearly half between OMCs and private players. Castrol India dominates the private side of this fragmented market, with around 11-12 per cent share. The company enjoys a 20.5 per cent (CY20) share of the automotive and industrial lubricant market segments and 51 per cent share is with British Petroleum (BP) group. Pre-pandemic, the company has been witnessing average sales volume of 204 -210 million litres, which has grown at a CAGR of 1...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are the animal spirits back?

    Sep 2, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The fisc meter, a reality check on growth, auto sales run out of gas, policy push for drones, why electricity market needs a spark, China’s losing lustre and much more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Walking a fine line

    Aug 28, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Jerome Powell did the fine balancing act of laying out the ground for a taper, but kept markets happy by stopping short of saying when

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers