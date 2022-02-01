Budget 2022 set to boost credit growth of the banking sector

(Image: Reuters)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Persistent anaemic credit growth in recent years has been a cause of concern for the economy and has been holding back the growth of the banking sector. The underlying causes for the same have been both supply and demand driven. In the past, the stressed balance sheet of banks limited credit supply. With the strengthening of balance sheets of banks, supply side is no longer an issue. Muted industrial activity (IIP) and investment (GFCF) constrain credit demand. The Union...