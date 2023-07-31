Bharat Electronics: Strong growth curve set to continue

bl

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong execution leads to higher revenue growth Margins improving, led by lower cost pressure, better mix, and higher scale Robust growth in order inflows leads to strong growth in orders in hand Current order book at Rs 65300 crore equals to 3.6 times annual revenue Stocks trading at 23 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings Helped by strong order inflows and better execution, Bharat Electronics has reported better growth. Moreover, with the improvement in margins, earnings too are growing at a higher pace. As the...