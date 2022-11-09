Bharat Electronics: Back on a high growth path

Highlights Improving execution leads to higher revenue growth Margins impacted marginally but expected to improve with cost pressures easing Strong order book and expected large inflow to support visibility Stocks valued at 22 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Defence as a sector has got a lot of attention recently with the expected pick-up in ordering, improved execution and margins, and strong focus on indigenisation led by the government’s move to restrict the import of certain products. The government’s positive indigenisation list (items) in itself...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Cop27 has started. Here's why it is important
Nov 7, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI-EU standoff could hurt domestic markets, will rural FMCG demand recover soon, what US midterm election means for India, Pakistan's political crisis could pose risks for India, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear
Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult timesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers