Balrampur Chini Mills: Preparing for the next growth phase

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML; CMP: Rs 376; Market cap: Rs 7,700 crore) is the second-largest integrated sugar company. (File image)

Highlights: Lower cane availability owing to unfavourable weather conditions Strong and well-integrated business model Sugar volumes down due to lower domestic sales quota Ethanol slated to be a major growth accelerator High sugarcane availability, increase in distillery capacity to aid earnings growth Strong cash flow funds utilised in debt repayments Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML; CMP: Rs 376; Market cap: Rs 7,700 crore), the second-largest integrated sugar company, has manufacturing capabilities for ethanol and has a co-generation (co-gen) capacity. Over the years, BCML has been increasing the...