Bajaj Healthcare: A solid buy-the-dip candidate

Fiscal year 2022 turned out to be a mixed bag for Bajaj Healthcare (BHL) with some high points and low points. The company reported revenue contraction in Q2 and Q3, but ended the year on a positive note. Despite a tepid show, the company deserves investors’ attention as BHL continues to show progress across multiple dimensions. Moreover, the stock is now trading at eye-catching valuation multiples, post the recent correction. Quarterly result snapshot In Q4, BHL’s revenues rose 33 percent year-on-year...