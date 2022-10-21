English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Learn what makes Maharashtra such a pioneer of sustainable development at the latest #Sustainability100+ State Summit, today at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Bajaj Finance’s Q2FY23 earnings confirm the strong has become stronger

    Over the past decade, BFL has transformed itself from a largely captive vehicle financier to the second-largest non-bank with a diversified portfolio and now it is all set to transform to the country’s most profitable fintech player

    Neha Dave
    October 21, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    Bajaj Finance’s Q2FY23 earnings confirm the strong has become stronger

    Highlights All-round performance in Q2FY23 Robust loan growth, asset quality improves Operating expenses rise Digital journey to be completed by March’23  Valuation reasonable, considering digital success Bajaj Finance (BFL; CMP: Rs 7,429; M Cap: Rs 449,790 crore) knows how to emerge stronger, every time. The non-bank lender’s performance in the second quarter of FY23 (Q2FY23) has reaffirmed that the already big, strong BFL has turned even mightier after the pandemic. What makes us think so?  Consider this. Over the past 15 years (FY08-FY22), BFL has grown...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rupee hurtling down, complicates fight against inflation

      Oct 20, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs to carve its niche in global REE space, Xi reiterates promise of reunification of China, startups struggle to find funding, need stricter laws to check accounting frauds, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers