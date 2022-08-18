English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Apex Frozen Foods: Impressive quarter on all parameters

    Business performing on expected lines and the demand outlook is stable

    Sachin Pal
    August 18, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
    Apex Frozen Foods: Impressive quarter on all parameters

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Shrimp exporter Apex Frozen Foods has reported a promising set of numbers for Q1 FY23. The business is making good progress as supply-chain bottlenecks seem to be easing and volumes are also increasing on the back of a continued strength in consumer spending. All-round beat in Q1 Revenues in Q1 were up 39 percent year on year (YoY), thanks to a healthy growth in both value and volumes. Buoyant consumption trends and improved availability of containers aided the export of processed...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Problems of low oil prices

      Aug 17, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A PhD dropout’s trading journey, economy’s cues for the market, oil prices hit a soft stretch, SAIL sets sail for better show, Berger Paints’ valuation issue and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Shaktikanta Das refuses to pivot 

      Aug 6, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

      A look at the current macro readings is enough for the RBI governor not to budge and dilute his ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers