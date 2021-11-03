Amber Enterprises: Confluence of tailwinds underpins the long-term bull case

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The air conditioner (AC) industry has been one of the worst-hit sectors due to the pandemic. The nationwide lockdown resulted in a near washout of sales in 2020. The onset of the second wave during the peak summer season had added to the sector’s woes in 2021. While the second-quarter results of Amber Enterprises reflect broad-based improvement in operating metrics following an uptick in consumer sentiment, the business still hasn’t returned to the pre-COVID run-rate. Quarterly result highlights As lockdown restrictions were relaxed...