English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Alufluoride: Better equipped for the new journey ahead

    Alufluoride poised for strong earnings growth aided by new contract cycle and new plant

    Anubhav Sahu
    April 11, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    Alufluoride: Better equipped for the new journey ahead

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Alufluoride Ltd (CMP: Rs 315; Market cap: Rs 246 crore) was one of those companies whose expansion plans got disrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic and consequent lockdowns in March 2020. The capex plan for the 12,000-tonne aluminium fluoride capacity was delayed due to equipment transfer and labour management issues. At the same time, the company had to manage interim deliveries with the old unit, which was not operating as efficiently. The new plant got ready in Q4FY21. However, the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fledgling Hawk

      Apr 8, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A high-growth bet, Weekly Tactical Pick, Sri Lanka’s descent, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | RBI shows how to be accommodative with focus on not being so

      Apr 9, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      The central bank is walking a thin line, given the fact that the recovery remains tepid, a far cry from ADB’s Goldilocks scenario

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers