AGS Transact Tech: Future looks bright despite soft quarter

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

AGS Transact Technologies (CMP: Rs 127; M Cap: Rs 1,536 crore) has reported a weak set of numbers for Q3FY22. Revenue grew 4.7 percent over Q3FY21 and 0.5 percent over Q2FY22 to Rs 484.8 crore. The EBITDA came in at Rs 119 crore, hit by higher employee and raw material costs. The management expects higher revenue in Q4 on account of seasonality and sees a strong trajectory due to the upcoming product deployment and scheduled price increases. December-quarter performance Payment solution revenues fell...