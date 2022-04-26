Moneycontrol PRO & Waterfield Advisors set to unveil the first edition of The Indian Family Business Awards

The stage is all set for the inaugural edition of the Moneycontrol PRO Indian Family Business Awards, an initiative by Moneycontrol PRO and Waterfield Advisors to recognise the role of leading family businesses of India in nation building and wealth creation.

The awards ceremony, which will assemble a power-packed list of the who’s who of policymaking and industry on April 29 in Mumbai, will celebrate the indefatigable spirit of enterprises spanning a raft of sectors that are playing a vital role in taking India closer to its goal of becoming a 5 trillion economy.

The event shall shine the spotlight on leading family businesses and laud their excellence across 14 categories in the art of building and managing a successful, sustainable, and well-governed family-owned enterprise.

The winners of the Indian Family Business Awards were chosen by an eminent jury comprising Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors; Sonu Bhasin, Founder of FAB- Families and Business; Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Funds Limited & Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder, Info Edge.

The members of the jury parsed through hundreds of nominations and narrowed down on the winners after a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The categories for the awards include Best Family Business; Best Governance; Most Innovative, Disruptive and Transformational Family Business; Best Family Business led by a Woman; and finally, for Best COVID response.

Talking about the Indian Family Business Awards, Binoy Prabhakar, Executive Editor, Moneycontrol said, “Moneycontrol has long been covering family businesses, a subject of huge interest for our audience because of their deep-rooted ties to communities and enduring ability to beat the odds to stay relevant. So we are delighted to partner with Waterfield Advisors for the first edition of The Family Business Awards because we see this as a great opportunity to get a ringside view of these amazing businesses.”

Sharing her thoughts, Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO, Waterfield Advisors said, “Family Businesses have played an understated yet pivotal role in shaping the Indian economy. What differentiates them is the presence of family values, like innovation, a sense of community, adaptability and resilience in their decision making. This unique approach to business, coupled with their desire to create a sustained legacy makes them indispensable to the country’s economic and social fabric. We are thrilled to co-create a platform such as The Indian Family Business Awards with Moneycontrol PRO, honouring the endurance and ingenuity of family-run firms.”

Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, the process partners for the awards, said, “There are many awards that recognise business performance, but only a few have the added complexity to organise family governance beyond corporate governance. These family businesses represent only a handful, out of the many, that use such complexity to create sustainable advantages in the form of long-term thinking, stability, value focus and true purpose over profit centricity.”

Watch the grand finale of Indian Family Business Awards on 29th April, 7pm onwards only on moneycontrol.com





