Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Tuesday, 30th November, at 8 pm, with Ashok Devanampriya on ‘Intraday Systematic Strategy for consistent gains in long term’

In the twelfth webinar on Intraday Trading Strategies, we are joined by Ashok Devanampriya, Founder, Traders Gurukul. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Tuesday, 30th November.

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 10:22 PM IST
Ashok Devanampriya | PC-MoneyControl

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies 

In this twelfth Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Ashok Devanampriya, Founder, Traders Gurukul share insights on ‘‘Intraday Systematic Strategy for consistent gains in long term’’.

Mr. Ashok Devanampriya is the Founder director of Cautilya Capital. He is a Techno Fundamental Investor, Positional Price Action Trader, GANN Practitioner & an Intraday Algo Trader. He preaches the concept of Techno Fundamental Analysis of stocks to generate better returns and long term growth in Indian equity markets. He has been a Gann practitioner and working on Algo models to be built on Gann methods.

This webinar includes –

- The Entry rules, Exit Rules, Stop loss rules, TSL, Margin Needs, Drawdown management, Risk analytics and complete end to end learning.

The other speakers for the event are Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prashant Shah Varun Danturthy, Thoviti Brahmachary, Joy Mukherjee, Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal and Deepak Thakran.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here 

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashok Devanampriya #intraday trading #INTRAZON 2.0 #Retail traders
first published: Nov 29, 2021 10:19 pm

