App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol PF podcast | Active or passive funds: Find out which is the real winner

Listen to Lisa Pallavi Barbora and Kayezad E Adajania discuss which of the two is the real winner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India may have been a long-time bastion of actively-managed funds as many fund managers have generated good returns in the past. But it’s getting tougher to stay ahead of the curve.

Fund houses know this, hence regular launches of passive funds like index and exchange-traded funds are seen in the market. Plus you get quite the variety now!

Close

With lower costs, more options and no fund manager risk, is it time to ditch active funds and embrace passive ones?

Listen to Lisa Pallavi Barbora and Kayezad E Adajania to figure out which of the two is the real winner.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #Moneycontrol PF podcast #personal finance #Podcast

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.