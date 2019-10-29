Moneycontrol PF podcast | Active or passive funds: Find out which is the real winner

India may have been a long-time bastion of actively-managed funds as many fund managers have generated good returns in the past. But it’s getting tougher to stay ahead of the curve.

Fund houses know this, hence regular launches of passive funds like index and exchange-traded funds are seen in the market. Plus you get quite the variety now!

With lower costs, more options and no fund manager risk, is it time to ditch active funds and embrace passive ones?