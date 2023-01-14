World Economic Forum Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol brings you an extensive coverage of the event

During World Economic Forum Davos 2023, heads of state and government and international organisations will also share their perspectives on Ukraine conflict, climate crisis, decarbonisation, and global trade tensions dominate the agenda.(Image: World Economic Forum)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its in-person Annual Meeting 2023 in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos from January 16 to 20. Moneycontrol will be present at ground zero in Davos to bring the news and updates that matter to you. There will be extensive coverage of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Annual Meeting across digital and social media platforms, as political and business leaders gather in Davos to engage themselves in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions to pressing issues.

Among the business leaders and policymakers who will interact with Moneycontrol during the Davos event include Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys; Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro; Sanjiv Bajaj, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and MD of Bajaj Finserv; Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta; Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals; Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI; Dr. Raghuram Rajan, Ex-RBI Governor; Amitabh Kant, former Niti Aayog CEO & G20 Sherpa; Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); Byju Raveendran, founder, Byju's; Amit Kalyani, Deputy MD, Bharat Forge; Siddharth Jain, Inox group director.

The WEF incorporated as a not-for-profit foundation in 1971, and headquartered in Geneva, said the 2023 meeting at Davos will focus on “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”, the theme of the summit.

The Annual Meeting will feature addresses by key heads of state and government as well as various geo-economic and geopolitical deliberations such as the country strategy dialogues, diplomacy dialogues, and the informal gathering of the world economic leaders.

Biggest issues at the WEF Annual Meeting

Here are the biggest issues currently demanding the world's attention at Davos 2023.

The World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos is likely to tackle global issues and find solutions to the world's most urgent challenges like - energy and food crises, high inflation, low growth, high debt economy, industry headwinds, geopolitical risks, and social vulnerabilities amidst cost of living crisis.

During Davos 2023, heads of state and government and international organisations will also share their perspectives on the Ukraine conflict, climate crisis, decarbonisation, and global trade tensions dominating the agenda.

There will also be sessions on whether we are living through “de-globalisation or re-globalisation”. The programme will also focus on other crucial issues, such as philanthropy, technology for a resilient world, cultural leaders as catalysts of change, cost of living crisis, risk of nuclear confrontation, building metaverse, future of jobs, skills first and employment for all, and startups will also be debated at the Davos conference.

There will be participation of approximately 2,500 people such as heads of state and governments, company CEOs, civil society leaders, and youth leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America.

Fifty-two heads of state and government, 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers, 35 foreign ministers, and 600-plus CEOs will show up. Heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, and World Trade Organisation will be among 39 leaders of international agencies.

The 53rd annual event will be held against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic triggers, the Ukraine war, stalling economic growth in the world’s largest economies, rising food and energy prices, and the climate crisis.