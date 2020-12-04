PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : December 04, 2020 / 07:25 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Robust retail demand for Burger King IPO

    Robust retail demand for Burger King IPO

    The Rs 810-crore maiden public offer of Burger King India has received a strong response from retail investors. The issue has been subscribed 9.4 times on December 3. Read this report to know why the public issue is luring retail investors.

  • Big Story

    Talks between govt, farmers fizzle out

    While protests against the controversial farm laws continue, a meeting of farmer union leaders with the government ended without a breakthrough. The next round of the meeting will be held on December 5. Read the details here.

  • Your Money

    Use prepaid cards to check fraud

    Prepaid cards can be used for transactions in a similar way as credit cards. Unlike credit cards that function on borrowed funds, in prepaid cards, you have to load money. Read this piece to know how these cards limit the risk of fraud.

  • Global Watch

    Why Sputnik V is ideal for India

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered authorities to begin mass vaccinations with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from next week, making it the first registered COVID-19 vaccine in the world. Find out here why this vaccine is ideal for developing countries like India.

  • Tech Tattle

    Tesla face probe over safety issue

    WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned app, has been introducing new features via updates to users every passing month. In order to alert users about these new features, WhatsApp might soon make in-app announcements. Details are here.

  • Startup Tales

    Unhealthy quarter for healthcare startups

    After two strong quarters, healthcare startups are expected to raise less money this quarter and also see fewer deals. The possible funding slowdown could be led by slowing deal-making in all major regions. Read this report to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Rajinikanth set for electoral debut

    Superstar Rajinikanth announced that he would formally launch a political party in January 2021. The announcement came just six months ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Read this to know more about the superstar’s much-awaited electoral debut that could change Tamil Nadu politics.

tags #MC essentials #moneycontrol daily 7

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

