WhatsApp to introduce new features and a change in terms of service for 2021 via in-app announcements

WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging apps worldwide. The Facebook-owned app has been introducing new features via updates to users every passing month. In order to alert users about these new features, WhatsApp might soon make in-app announcements.

WhatsApp terms of services are also changing in 2021, and the upcoming feature is likely to be used to make that announcement.

According to WhatsApp features and updates tracker website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will inform users about its new features and updates via an in-app announcement. The announcements would not be in the form of a chat but an in-app banner. Tapping on the banner will either redirect the user to an external website for more details. These announcements will also be able to direct users to a specific action.

The report includes a screenshot of one such in-app announcement regarding the new WhatsApp terms of service. The announcement will appear when WhatsApp will release its new terms next year. Key updates include details on how WhatsApp processes your data, and how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services and manage their WhatsApp chats. Users can simply tap on “Agree” to accept the new terms that will be in place starting February 8, 2021.

Considering the number of features and updates WhatsApp has received over the years, these in-app announcements would come in very handy. One such feature introduced recently in India is WhatsApp Pay.