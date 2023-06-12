Your Money

RuPay looks to make a mark globally with forex cards

In his June 8, 2023, monetary policy meeting address, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank is giving its go-ahead to banks for issuing RuPay forex cards. This, he said, will help expand the payment options for Indians travelling abroad. These forex cards will be the latest addition to the existing bouquet of RuPay debit cards, credit cards, and prepaid cards. Here’s an FAQ on what RuPay cards are, and the answers. Here's all that you need to know about the payment network.