Last Updated : January 08, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST
Market Buzz
Not an era of index investing, 2023 all about stock picking: Nimesh Shah, ICICI Prudential AMC
Investors would have to be more mindful in choosing stocks this year vis- a-vis an index investing strategy that worked well in 2020, said Nimesh Shah, the CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC. The year could see ‘multi-asset class investing’, he says, where one would be better off investing to create wealth over the next five years. Read the full interview here.