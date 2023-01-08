Automobile

SUVs and EVs to hog the limelight at Auto Expo'23

After a hiatus of three years, the 16th edition of the Auto Expo is all set to kick off on 13th January at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The first post-Covid auto expo will see the participation of 70 exhibitors, including 45 vehicle manufacturers from different segments. There will be 14 SUV unveils or rollouts at the expo, of which 9 will be petrol-powered and six will be EVs. As many as 30 EV manufacturers are participating in the show. Read here.