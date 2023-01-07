Asked if he plans on buying an airline, Anand Mahindra said…

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.2 million strong Twitter family.

Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra has no intention of buying or starting an airline, he revealed in response to a Twitter user’s query today.

Anand Mahindra, 67, is the chairman of Mahindra Group, a Mumbai-based conglomerate with a presence in automobile, construction equipment, defence, energy, finance, hospitality, IT and even the aerospace industry. But when it comes to the aviation business, the industrialist prefers to steer clear.

So when a Twitter user asked Mahindra if he owned an airline, the answer was an emphatic no. He also asked his 10 million followers if they could guess why he does not plan on owning an airline.



Nahin. Aur na mujhe usse bananey ka, ya khareedney ka iraada hai. Kya aap anumaan lagaa sakte hain kyon? https://t.co/Fo2cx9VXoL

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 7, 2023

Mahindra’s followers were immediately reminded of his post from 2019, when he had implied that airlines are a loss-making business.

“Remember the quote: ‘If you want to be a millionaire, start with a Billion dollars and then start (buy) an airline!’” he had tweeted when asked if he would consider buying Jet Airways.



Anand Mahindra is one of the most active Indian business leaders on Twitter, where he has a following of 10.2 million. Mahindra often shares interesting and inspirational posts that catch his eye on the microblogging platform