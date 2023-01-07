The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

1/11

The Consumer Electronics Show kicked off this week with some major announcements in the world of tech. Intel, AMD, and Nvidia took centre stage showcasing the next generation of hardware that will power the gaming laptops of 2023. We’ve already seen some over the top laptops from Dell, Gigabyte, Acer, Asus, MSI, and Lenovo among others. Another highlight of the event was the new 3D laptop screen, which uses Spatial Vision technology and comes from a company named Dimenco. OEMs like Asus and Acer managed to demo the 3D screen on some of their devices, which enables users to experience 3D without any glasses or headset.