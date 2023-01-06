CES 2023 | Qualcomm, Iridium partner to bring satellite messaging to Android phones

(Image Courtesy: Qualcomm)

American chipmaker Qualcomm in collaboration with McLean, Virginia-based mobile network provider Iridium Communications has introduced satellite-based messaging service for premium Android smartphones.

Starting with devices using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Snapdragon Satellite service will provide global connectivity and support mobile messaging standards around the world.

In a blog post, Qualcomm said that Snapdragon Satellite can support "two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications – for a variety of purposes such as emergencies or recreation in remote, rural and offshore locations."

Qualcomm made the announcement at the 2023 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) being held in Las Vegas.

The company said it would bring satellite-based emergency services to more devices other than smartphones and would serve "devices needing global messaging capabilities".

In November, Apple introduced a satellite based SOS service for users in the US and Canada. The service was restricted to iPhone 14 users at the launch.

Apple expanded the service to Germany, Ireland and the UK in December.

Unlike Apple, where the service is only available for iPhone 14 line-up, Qualcomm has promised multi-device support and full global availability of the feature. It is also looking at low-bandwidth messaging services other than SOS text.

Qualcomm said it uses Iridium's weather-resistant L-band spectrum of satellites for uplink and downlink.

Iridium Communications operates a constellation of 66 active satellites and 9 in-orbit backup satellites. These are used worldwide for voice and data communication on hand-held satellite phones and other transceiver devices.

Apple connects users to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) through its emergency service, and also runs dedicated relay centres with trained professionals to route the message.

Qualcomm seems to be laying that responsibility on developers and said, "As the Snapdragon Satellite ecosystem grows, OEMs and app developers can differentiate and offer unique branded services taking advantage of satellite connectivity."

One of the first OEMs to support Snapdragon Satellite would be Garmin that will expand its own satellite based services to "smartphone users globally".

Garmin is known for its GPS technology for auto, aviation, marine, outdoor and sports. It also has a presence in the wearable market, competing in the activity tracker and smartwatch space.

“Garmin Response supports thousands of SOS incidents each year and has likely saved many lives in the process, and we are looking forward to collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and Iridium to help people connect to emergency services no matter where life takes them,” said Brad Trenkle, vice president of Garmin’s outdoor segment.