    Last Updated : December 26, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Foreign investors to stay bullish on Indian markets in 2023 despite global challenges

      India may attract eyes of overseas investors in 2023 as well on account of measures such as rollout of the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes and projection of healthy economic growth. Steps to promote ease of doing business, skilled manpower, presence of natural resources, liberal FDI policies, huge domestic market and prospects of healthy GDP growth are the reasons for optimism on the foreign inflows front for India in 2023. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Boxing Day
      Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, her husband's CBI custody to end
      Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala's voice sample test
      CLAT 2023: Grievances on final answer key to be accepted
      Tomorrow
      Radiant Cash Management IPO to close
      Nationwide drill at health facilities to assess Covid preparedness
      Nominations for Delhi mayor elections

      Redmi K60 series launch in China

    • Big Story

      Russian President Vladimir Putin insists he is open to talks over his invasion of Ukraine

      Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that he was willing to negotiate over his invasion of Ukraine, an oft-repeated line that U.S. and Ukrainian officials have dismissed as lip service, as air-raid sirens sent Ukrainians already on edge from months of war and bitter cold to seek shelter on Christmas Day. Read here.

    • Cryptocurrency

      What crypto’s 2022 timeline tells us about its future

      Let us look at how the crypto bull run ended in 2022, the key events that precipitated the fall, and what lies ahead for the crypto industry in the new year. Details here.

    • Your Money

      Mutual funds see muted 2022

      After a spectacular 2021, the mutual fund industry failed to continue the momentum this year with the growth in asset base, investors count and flows subsiding in 2022 on volatile market conditions, but the New Year is expected to be relatively better. Read details here.

    • Covid Alarm

      Centre asks states to hold mock drills at health facilities

      To ensure the readiness of the COVID-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases, the Union health ministry has asked the states and Union territories to hold mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday. Details here.

    • Tail Piece

      Kerala man scored 100 percentile in CAT 4 times. Why he keeps retaking the test

      Renjith Thomas Joshua, a 34-year-old from Kerala, scored 100 percentile in 2022's Common Admission Test (CAT), earning praise from many, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. However, this not the first time Joshua got a perfect score in the test that opens doors for students to join the Indian Institutes of Management. He scored 100 percentile in consecutively in 2015, 2016 and 2017 too. So why does he keep reappearing for the exam? Read details here.

    tags #Covid scare #cryptocurrency #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #Mutual Funds #stock market #stock market buzz #Vladmir Putin #year-ender 2022

