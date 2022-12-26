Last Updated : December 26, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST
Market Buzz
Foreign investors to stay bullish on Indian markets in 2023 despite global challenges
India may attract eyes of overseas investors in 2023 as well on account of measures such as rollout of the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes and projection of healthy economic growth. Steps to promote ease of doing business, skilled manpower, presence of natural resources, liberal FDI policies, huge domestic market and prospects of healthy GDP growth are the reasons for optimism on the foreign inflows front for India in 2023. Read here.