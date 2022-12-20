English
    Last Updated : December 20, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Dabur India promoters to sell Rs 800 cr-worth shares via block deal today: Sources

      The promoters of FMCG major Dabur India are looking to sell shares worth $100 million or approximately Rs 800 crore via a block deal on December 20, CNBC Awaaz reported, citing sources. The promoters are considering to sell the stake at up to four percent discount as against the market price, the sources said, adding that Goldman Sachs will be the broker for the block deal. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Elin Electronics IPO to open
      BPCL to hold board meeting to consider investment proposals
      Hearing in money laundering case against Jacqueline Fernanez
      Hyundai Ioniq 5 India debut
      Infinix Zero 20 India launch
      Tomorrow
      Registration for PM’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ to close
      Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Haryana
      IPL franchises to meet with IPL governing council members
      US Capitol attack: Probe panel to release final report

      Group of asteroids to fly past Earth

    • Market Buzz

      Here's how much the top 50 'wilful defaulters' owe Indian banks

      The top 50 "wilful defaulters" owed Rs 9,2570 crore to Indian banks as on March 31, 2022, the government told Parliament on December 19, citing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In a written response, minister of state Bhagwat Karad said Gitanjali Gems Limited, which has defaulted on loans of Rs 7,848 crore to banks, tops the list. Next is Era Infra (with an exposure of Rs 5,879 crore) and Rei Agro which has defaulted on loans worth Rs 4,803 crore. Read here to know more.

    • IPO Watch

      Kfin Technologies’ IPO doesn’t tick all the boxes for investors

      The promoters of Kfin Technologies Ltd, a registrar and transfer agent (RTA), are looking to unlock value through an initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription on December 19. What does Kfin hold for those who wish to subscribe to the IPO? Read here to know the pros and cons.

    • Your Money

      Which mutual fund categories to invest in when retirement is 20 years away?

      You need to have some allocation to equities if you want to generate inflation-beating returns and have a retirement corpus that doesn’t run out before you run out of time. The best way to invest in equities is via equity mutual funds (MF). Here are the funds you should choose when you are investing for 15-20 years.

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e affordable smartphones launched in India

      Samsung has officially dropped two budget smartphones in India. The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are affordable phones that feature a MediaTek chipset, large battery, dual-camera setup, and more. Let’s take a look at the phones' price, specifications, features, design and other details known so far.

    • Tail Piece

      Messi was diagnosed with a growth disorder when he was 11. How he overcame it

      Lionel Messi's family realised that even though he was playing among other children his age, he was always the smallest of them. Medical check-ups unearthed that the child had a growth hormone deficiency (GHD) -- a condition caused by insufficient amounts of growth hormone in the body, leading to impaired growth and development. Messi had to be injected with growth hormones in his leg each night when he was only 12. Read on to know who came to his rescue and sponsored his medical treatment.

    Market Minutes | Markets in the week ahead: How to trade a flat market?

