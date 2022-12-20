Last Updated : December 20, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST
Market Buzz
Dabur India promoters to sell Rs 800 cr-worth shares via block deal today: Sources
The promoters of FMCG major Dabur India are looking to sell shares worth $100 million or approximately Rs 800 crore via a block deal on December 20, CNBC Awaaz reported, citing sources. The promoters are considering to sell the stake at up to four percent discount as against the market price, the sources said, adding that Goldman Sachs will be the broker for the block deal. Read here.