Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e affordable smartphones launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung has officially dropped two budget smartphones in India. The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are affordable phones that feature a MediaTek chipset, large battery, dual-camera setup, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A04 price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the 4GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 12,999. The Galaxy A04e price in India starts from Rs 9,299 for the base 3GB/32GB variant. However, the phone is also available in 3GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations that will set you back Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively.

The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e will be available on Samsung.com and select retail stores starting December 20, 2022. The Galaxy A04 is available in Green, Copper, and Black colours, while the Galaxy A04e comes in Light, Blue, and Copper colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and A04e are powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Additionally, up to 4GB of storage can be used as virtual RAM with Samsung’s RAM Plus feature. The two Galaxy A series devices also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over a USB Type-C port (adapter included in the box).

The Galaxy A04 and A04e sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy A04 opts for a 50 MP primary camera sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, while the Galaxy A04e gets a downgraded 13 MP primary rear camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Samsung’s latest budget smartphones run Android 12 based on One UI. There’s no fingerprint reader onboard but both phones support face unlock. Connectivity options on the Galaxy A04 and A04e include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and more.