    Last Updated : December 17, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Investors become poorer by Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall

      Investors wealth tumbled over Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall amid a weak trend in global markets after a host of central banks hiked interest rates and gave hawkish commentary. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 461.22 points or 0.75 percent to settle at 61,337.81 on Friday. In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40 percent to settle at 61,799.03. In two days, the benchmark has fallen by 1,340.1 points or 2.13 percent. Read here to know more.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      GST Council meet
      MVA protest march in Mumbai
      51st Vijay Diwas, to mark the victory of Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War
      Hindu-Jain deities in Qutub Minar Complex: Court to pass order on intervention petition`s review
      FIFA WC third-place playoff: Croatia vs Morocco
      Tomorrow
      FIFA WC 2022 Final: Argentina vs France; Lionel Messi’s last match for Argentina
      Stealth mission destroyer Mormugao to be inducted into Navy
      North Eastern Council (NEC) golden jubilee celebrations in Shillong
      DU to hold special spot round of UG admissions

      CLAT 2023 Exam

    • Big Story

      FM Sitharaman hits back at critics, says India must focus on manufacturing

      Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended the government's focus on manufacturing, saying it is crucial to strengthen the sector. Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's annual convention at the national capital on December 16, she seemingly rejected former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan's criticism of the government's manufacturing-focussed policies. She, however, did not take his name. Read here for more.

    • Budget 2023-24 Expectations

      Govt may slow down privatisation and divestment as polls get closer

      Budget 2023 will likely set a very conservative target for divestment and defer privatisation of banks and insurance companies a year ahead of general elections, government sources said. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      IPOs worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week

      Nearly Rs 2,000 crore worth of two initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit Dalal Street next week, taking the number of offerings in December to five. Check companies, dates, price details here.

    • Your Money

      Zero mark-ups on cards do not guarantee best forex rates: BookMyForex’s Sudarshan Motwani

      Sudarshan Motwani, Founder & CEO of BookMyForex, shares his views on the rising demand for forex cards compared to the pre-Covid period, the advantages of carrying these cards instead of currency, zero mark-up cards, and more. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      iQOO 11 5G to launch in India on January 10 but no Pro model

      iQOO will launch its flagship smartphone 11 5G in India on January 10, the company has said. The QOO 11 series was unveiled in China last week, with two Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones–iQOO 11 5G and 5G Pro. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the smartphone.

