Market Buzz

Investors become poorer by Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall

Investors wealth tumbled over Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall amid a weak trend in global markets after a host of central banks hiked interest rates and gave hawkish commentary. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 461.22 points or 0.75 percent to settle at 61,337.81 on Friday. In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40 percent to settle at 61,799.03. In two days, the benchmark has fallen by 1,340.1 points or 2.13 percent. Read here to know more.