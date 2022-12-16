English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iQOO 11 5G to launch in India on January 10 but no Pro model

    iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya ha said that the iQOO 11 Pro 5G won’t be making its way to India on January 10

    December 16, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

    iQOO will launch its flagship smartphone 11 5G in India on January 10, the company has said. The QOO 11 series was unveiled in China last week, with two Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones–iQOO 11 5G and 5G Pro.

    iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, however, told 91mobiles that the iQOO 11 Pro 5G won’t be launched on January 10. iQOO 11 5G will be sold through Amazon, the company said.

    iQOO 11 5G expected price  

    The iQOO 11 5G features a starting price of  CNY 3,799 (around Rs 44,900) in China. This suggests iQOO 11 5G could be priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000 in India.

    iQOO 11 5G specifications 

    The iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The handset also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

    The iQOO 11 5G features the custom V2 imaging chip that first debuted on the Vivo X90 series. The handset runs Android 13-based Origin OS Forest, although the global versions of the devices will use FunTouch OS 13.

    The iQOO 11 5G sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) Samsung E6 AMOLED display that uses LPTO 4.0 technology. The screen boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440Hz High frequency PWM dimming. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The iQOO 11 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120 fast charging support.

    For optics, the iQOO 11 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 13 MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera.
