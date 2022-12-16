Last Updated : December 16, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Govt's share sale in IRCTC over-subscribed, investors put in bids worth Rs 3,800 crore
The sale of the government's up to five percent stake in IRCTC got over-subscribed on the first day of the offer, with institutional investors putting in bids worth Rs 3,800 crore. In the two-day offer-for-sale (OFS), the government is selling 4 crore shares or a five percent stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at a floor price of Rs 680 a share. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Hindu-Jain deities in Qutub Minar Complex: Court to pass order on intervention petition`s review
Big Story
India's exports post marginal 0.6% YoY increase in November; trade deficit at 7-month low
India's merchandise exports posted a marginal increase in November on a year-on-year basis to $31.99 billion, data released by the commerce ministry on December 15 showed. The rise in exports in November was a mere 0.6 percent. Despite the pace in import growth outpacing that of exports, the merchandise trade deficit fell to $23.89 billion in November - the lowest in seven months. Read here.
IPO Watch
Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan & Carlyle-backed Indegene files papers for around Rs 3,200 cr IPO
Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and top private equity firm Carlyle-backed life sciences tech player Indegene has filed papers with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 3,200 crore via an initial public offer (IPO), multiple industry sources with the knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. More details here.
Your Money
The best investment is to invest in someone else's life, says Sonu Sood
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood walked the audience through his journey of investing in the act of giving back to society at Moneycontrol's Mutual Fund Summit on December 14 . He says, "I realised that when you give back to society, when you invest in someone else's life, that's the real investment and that's the best return you get." Read on.
Budget Expectations 2023
Services export promotion body seeks tax relief, revival of incentives
India’s services sector is leading the domestic economic recovery and exports are booming, but the revival faces headwinds from a slowing global economy. To ensure that services continue to grow, the government should consider providing tax relief in the budget for 2023-24 as well as revive incentives for the sectors worst hit by the pandemic, Abhay Sinha, Director General of the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), told Moneycontrol. Read here.
Tail Piece
Narayana Murthy on children Akshata and Rohan: ‘Couldn’t spend any time…”
The couple sat down with Moneycontrol for a conversation on their marriage, parenthood and personal goals and ambitions, on the occasion of Infosys turning 40. Building Infosys required NR Narayana Murthy to be away from his children Akshata Murty and Rohan Murty for long periods. He credited his wife, author and educator Sudha Murty, for taking care of them entirely. Read more here.
You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.