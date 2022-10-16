English
    Last Updated : October 16, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      How to trade the Options during corporate earnings season?

      Corporate earnings is an event that comes along every quarter. While this development does change stock price expectation, it also is a source of volatility due to the change in performance of the company declaring the result. Read more here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to launch digital banking units in 75 districts
      Last day for GATE 2023 registration with late fee
      Delhi Half Marathon 2022 to be held
      Tomorrow:
      Last day for NEET UG Counselling 2022
      Motorola Moto E22s launches in India

      Delhi HC to have it's own citation system for judgements

      Close

    • Big Story

      Exclusive | 7 sectors may get Rs 35,000 crore in the next round of PLI

      Seven sectors, including bicycles, leather & footwear, toys and containers, may get Rs 35,000 crore under the next round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, sources have said. The proposal is at the final stage and will be sent to the Cabinet soon, sources added. Read more here.

    • Health

      India reports 2,430 new COVID-19 cases

      With 2,430 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,26,427, while the active cases have increased to 26,618, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. Read more here

    • Your Money

      Rethinking your medical cover at the time of renewal is a healthy habit

      As an element of stability amid uncertain events, health insurance has taken its rightful place as an essential part of financial planning for every household. The next important step in this evolutionary process is to ensure that one has the best-fit health plan. Read more here

    • Tech Tattle

      After Twitter, WhatsApp testing 'edit' feature for messages

      Messaging platforms seem to be getting into "edit" mode. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a way to let users edit messages after they have been sent. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will allow a message to be edited up to 15 minutes after it has been sent. Read more here

       

    • Tailpiece

      Gin and Tonic Day: How G&T helped the British empire thrive in India

      The world over, G&T has been having a moment for some years now. India itself has seen the rise of artisanal gins, with the drink now being elevated from your granny’s cabinet to occupying a place of pride in your bar. Read more here

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

